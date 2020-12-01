Poland Inflation Eases In November

Poland's consumer price inflation slowed for the second straight month in November, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in November, after a 3.1 percent increase in October. This was in line with economists' expectations.

In September, inflation was 3.2 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.0 percent yearly in November and those of electricity, gas and other fuels gained by 4.7 percent.

Meanwhile, prices of fuels for transport declined 9.2 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in November.

