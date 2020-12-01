logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

Minerva Announces Outcome Of Meeting With FDA On Development Of Roluperidone

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.(NERV) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has received official meeting minutes from the November 10 Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding development of roluperidone for treatment of negative symptoms in schizophrenia.

The company noted that the objective of the meeting was to obtain FDA input regarding the roluperidone data package and its readiness to support a New Drug Application or NDA submission.

Minerva said it requested confirmation from FDA that the data from the MIN-101C03 (Phase 2b) and MIN-101C07 (Phase 3) studies constitute substantial evidence of the effectiveness of the 64 milligrams dose of roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in schizophrenia and would warrant review of an NDA submission.

According to the company, the FDA advised that the Phase 2b study is problematic because it did not use the commercial formulation of roluperidone and was conducted solely outside of the United States.

The FDA also commented that the Phase 3 study does not appear to be capable of supporting substantial evidence of effectiveness, because neither dose of roluperidone showed a statistically significant separation from placebo at Week 12 in the intent-to-treat or ITT analysis set.

The FDA warned that an NDA submission based on the current data from the Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies would be highly unlikely to be filed and that, at a minimum, there would be substantial review issues due to the lack of two adequate and well-controlled trials to support efficacy claims for this indication.

The FDA advised that their consideration of both the mITT and ITT results would be a matter of review and that in principle all sites should be included in the primary analysis set, and FDA cannot determine at this time whether data from the referenced site should be removed without a thorough evaluation.

The FDA indicated that Minerva should include justification for exclusion of these data in the future NDA package and provide primary results both with and without these data.

Upon completion of the open label extension of the Phase 3 study, the company expects to request a pre-NDA meeting with FDA to discuss the NDA submission plans based on the clinical efficacy and safety data.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
AWS Launches EC2 Mac Instances
Amazon Web Services or AWS, the cloud division of Amazon, announced the launch of new virtual computing instances, known as EC2 Mac instances, for Apple app developers. The new Mac instances will help AWS users to run Apple's macOS operating system on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud or Amazon EC2. EC2 Mac instances will allow customers to run on-demand macOS workloads in the AWS cloud.
Clean-shaven Face? You May Get Free McRib From McDonald's
You stand a chance to win a free mouth-watering and saucy McRib Sandwich from McDonald's, that will be reintroduced on December 2 after being off its menu since 2012. But there is a condition. McDonald's will be giving out a FREE McRib to the first 10,000 entries that post a picture of their cleanly-shaven or baby-smooth face on their public Twitter or public Instagram profile.
Amazon Web Services Extends Deal With Zoom
Amazon's cloud platform Amazon Web Services or AWS announced an extension to its agreement with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to be its preferred cloud provider. The multi-year agreement is expected to enable Zoom to rise to the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
RELATED NEWS
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2020 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap