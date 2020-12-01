Halsey Shares Thoughts About Grammy Snubs

Halsey recently shared her thoughts after being snubbed once again by the Grammys.

Last Tuesday, November 24, the 2021 Grammy Awards nominations were announced, with Beyoncé leading the nominations with nine, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch with six each.

However, The Weeknd, Halsey and Selena Gomez were all snubbed by the Recording Academy, the organization behind the Grammy Awards. All of them had hit albums this year with Billboard Hot 100-topping singles as well.

Halsey's Manic was critically acclaimed and also featured the hit song "Without Me," which reached No. 1 on the Hot 100. The Weeknd's After Hours was one of the biggest albums of the year, with two songs from the record, "Blinding Lights" and "Heartless," topping the Hot 100 chart.

"I've been thinking and wanted to choose my words carefully because a lot of people have extended sympathy and apology to me since the Grammy nominations," Halsey wrote in her Instagram Stories on Saturday, November 28.

"The Grammys are an elusive process," she continued. "It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshake and 'bribes' that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as 'not bribes.'"

"And if you get that far, it's about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising on the night of the show."

"Perhaps sometimes it is (!!!) but it's not always about the music or quality or culture," she continued. "Just wanted to get that off my chest. @theweeknd deserves better, and Manic did too perhaps it's unbecoming of me to say so but I can't care anymore. While I am THRILLED for my talented friends who were recognized this year, I am hoping for more transparency or reform. But I'm sure this post will blacklist me anyway."

The Weeknd has also slammed the Grammys, calling them "corrupt."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News