Biden's Key Members Of Economic Team

President-elect Joe Biden announced key members of his economic team, headed by former Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen, who has been named the new Secretary of the Treasury. Wally Adeyemo will be her deputy.

Neera Tanden has been nominated to serve as Director of the Office of Management and Budget. If confirmed, she would be the first woman of color and first South Asian American to lead the OMB.

Cecilia Rouse is named Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.

Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey will be members of the Council of Economic Advisers.

The first woman to lead America's central banking system, Janet Yellen will become the first woman Secretary of the Treasury if confirmed. She will also be the first person to ever serve as Treasury Secretary, Chair of the Federal Reserve, and Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.

A 39-year-old Nigerian-born attorney, Wally Adeyemo currently serves as the president of the Obama Foundation. Under Barack Obama, Adeyemo served as the President's senior international economic adviser and held a broad range of posts, including Deputy National Security Advisor and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council. If confirmed, he would be the first African American Deputy Secretary of the Treasury.

50-year-old Tanden, who was born to immigrant parents from India, is currently president of the Center for American Progress, a Washington-based liberal think tank. A veteran of multiple presidential administrations, Tanden has been a leading architect and advocate of policies designed to support working families, foster broad-based economic growth, and curb inequality throughout her career.

Cecilia Rouse currently serves as Dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs. Upon confirming, she will become the first African American to lead the CEA. A renowned labor economist with expertise centered in the economics of education and equality, she has held prominent roles across academia and government service.

Jared Bernstein had served as chief economist to Biden when he was the Vice President. Author of several books, Bernstein has been a regular commentator on economic issues for leading national print and television outlets.

Heather Boushey has been a long-time economic counselor to the President-elect. She currently serves as President & CEO of the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, a non-profit research and grantmaking organization. An expert on the impact of structural inequities on economic growth, Boushey is a leading voice on matters of economic policy.

