Thai Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings On Wednesday

The Thai stock market rebounded on Tuesday, one session after halting the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 35 points or 2.5 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,420-point plateau and it's predicted to open in the green again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on optimism for economic recovery and hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index added 12.56 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 1,420.87 after trading between 1,416.39 and 1,430.03. Volume was 23.390 billion shares worth 78.416 billion baht. There were 850 decliners and 820 gainers, with 435 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info jumped 1.42 percent, while Thailand Airport rallied 2.34 percent, Asset World tumbled 1.67 percent, Bangkok Bank spiked 2.54 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical climbed 1.40 percent, Bangkok Expressway shed 0.55 percent, BTS Group advanced 0.98 percent, Gulf skidded 1.43 percent, IRPC skyrocketed 6.62 percent, Kasikornbank collected 2.27 percent, Krung Thai Bank accelerated 2.80 percent, PTT perked 2.50 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gathered 1.81 percent, PTT Global Chemical rose 0.44 percent, Siam Commercial Bank soared 3.22 percent, Siam Concrete added 0.27 percent, TMB Bank improved 2.86 percent, True Corporation surged 4.91 percent and Charoen Pokphand Foods was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened solidly higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, offsetting losses from the previous day.

The Dow added 185.28 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 29,823.92, while the NASDAQ spiked 156.37 points or 1.28 percent to end at 12,355.11 and the S&P 500 gained 40.82 points or 1.13 percent to close at 3,662.45.

Continued optimism about a potential vaccine also generated buying interest, with Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) applying to the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorization of their vaccine.

In testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell called the economic outlook "extraordinarily uncertain" and noted it will depend, in large part, on the success of efforts to keep the coronavirus in check.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management noted a slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity last month. Also, the Commerce Department showed a bigger than expected increase in construction spending in October.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Tuesday following the decision of OPEC and its allies to delay a discussion on output cuts by a couple of days. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down by $0.79 or 1.7 percent at $45.55 a barrel.

