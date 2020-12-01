Singapore Bourse Tipped To Extend Tuesday's Gains

The Singapore stock market on Tuesday halted the three-day slide in which it had fallen almost 65 points or 2.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,810-point plateau and it's got a green light for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on optimism for economic recovery and hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the industrials, weakness from the properties and a mixed bag from the financial sector.

For the day, the index rose 8.17 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 2,814.12 after trading between 2,793.22 and 2,824.54.

Among the actives, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surged 4.55 percent, while Hongkong Land soared 2.95 percent, Singapore Press Holdings spiked 2.52 percent, Keppel Corp accelerated 1.97 percent, Singapore Exchange rallied 1.69 percent, SembCorp Industries jumped 1.64 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering climbed 1.55 percent, City Developments tumbled 1.54 percent, SingTel skidded 1.26 percent, Genting Singapore gathered 1.20 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust sank 1.02 percent, Singapore Airlines advanced 0.92 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dropped 0.89 percent, Dairy Farm International added 0.74 percent, Thai Beverage shed 0.68 percent, Ascendas REIT gained 0.67 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust lost 0.52 percent, SATS and Venture Corporation both rose 0.48 percent, CapitaLand fell 0.32 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.27 percent, DBS Group eased 0.04 percent and Wilmar International, Mapletree Commercial Trust, CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Comfort DelGro were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened solidly higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, offsetting losses from the previous day.

The Dow added 185.28 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 29,823.92, while the NASDAQ spiked 156.37 points or 1.28 percent to end at 12,355.11 and the S&P 500 gained 40.82 points or 1.13 percent to close at 3,662.45.

Continued optimism about a potential vaccine also generated buying interest, with Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) applying to the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorization of their vaccine.

In testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell called the economic outlook "extraordinarily uncertain" and noted it will depend, in large part, on the success of efforts to keep the coronavirus in check.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management noted a slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity last month. Also, the Commerce Department showed a bigger than expected increase in construction spending in October.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Tuesday following the decision of OPEC and its allies to delay a discussion on output cuts by a couple of days. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down by $0.79 or 1.7 percent at $45.55 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis