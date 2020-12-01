Higher Open Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after ending the six-day winning streak in which it had gained almost 550 points or 2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 26,560-point plateau and it's looking at another strong start again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on optimism for economic recovery and hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, casinos and insurance companies.

For the day, the index advanced 226.19 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 26,567.68 after trading between 26,375.24 and 26,662.18.

Among the actives, WuXi Biologics skyrocketed 6.94 percent, while CNOOC plummeted 4.67 percent, AIA Group surged 3.83 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China soared 3.66 percent, Ping An Insurance spiked 3.63 percent, Sands China accelerated 2.52 percent, China Life Insurance rallied 2.50 percent, Galaxy Entertainment jumped 2.29 percent, CSPC Pharmacy plummeted 2.11 percent, Henderson Land plunged 2.00 percent, CITIC climbed 1.82 percent, BOC Hong Kong tanked 1.78 percent, China Mengniu Dairy gathered 1.66 percent, Alibaba Group tumbled 1.61 percent, China Resource Land perked 1.49 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 1.42 percent, Xiaomi Corporation skidded 1.32 percent, WH Group added 1.26 percent, AAC Technologies gained 0.92 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas sank 0.84 percent, New World Development and Power Assets both dropped 0.25 percent, China Mobile lost 0.22 percent and Techtronic Industries fell 0.15 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened solidly higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, offsetting losses from the previous day.

The Dow added 185.28 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 29,823.92, while the NASDAQ spiked 156.37 points or 1.28 percent to end at 12,355.11 and the S&P 500 gained 40.82 points or 1.13 percent to close at 3,662.45.

Continued optimism about a potential vaccine also generated buying interest, with Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) applying to the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorization of their vaccine.

In testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell called the economic outlook "extraordinarily uncertain" and noted it will depend, in large part, on the success of efforts to keep the coronavirus in check.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management noted a slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity last month. Also, the Commerce Department showed a bigger than expected increase in construction spending in October.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Tuesday following the decision of OPEC and its allies to delay a discussion on output cuts by a couple of days. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down by $0.79 or 1.7 percent at $45.55 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com