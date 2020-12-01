South Korea Inflation Climbs 0.6% On Year In November

Consumer prices in South Korea were up 0.6 percent on year in November, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent but was up from 0.1 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, inflation eased 0.1 percent - again shy of expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent but improving from the 0.6 percent contraction in October.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food costs, gained an annual 0.6 percent after slipping 0.3 percent a month earlier.

Economic News

