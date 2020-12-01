Australia GDP Climbs 3.3% On Quarter In Q3

Australia's gross domestic product was up a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2020, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That beat expectations for a gain of 2.6 percent following the 7.0 percent drop in the second quarter.

On a yearly basis, GDP fell 3.8 percent - but that also beat forecasts for a decline of 4.4 percent following the 6.3 percent drop in the three months prior.

The GDP deflator was down 0.1 percent on quarter after slipping 0.6 percent in Q2.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.