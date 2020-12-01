Indonesia Stock Market Has Solid Lead For Wednesday

The Indonesia stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 100 points or 1.8 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,720-point plateau and it's tipped to open higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on optimism for economic recovery and hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index jumped 112.32 points or 2.00 percent to finish at 5,724.74 after trading between 5,594.28 and 5,736.32.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia rallied 2.84 percent, while Bank Mandiri spiked 3.16 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga accelerated 2.41 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 4.17 percent, Bank Central gained 3.06 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia added 3.67 percent, Indosat climbed 1.36 percent, Indocement soared 5.07 percent, Semen Indonesia jumped 2.56 percent, United Tractors surged 5.11 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tumbled 1.83 percent, Aneka Tambang and Vale Indonesia both advanced 0.87 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 5.97 percent and Perusahaan Gas, Indofood Suskes and Timah were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened solidly higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, offsetting losses from the previous day.

The Dow added 185.28 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 29,823.92, while the NASDAQ spiked 156.37 points or 1.28 percent to end at 12,355.11 and the S&P 500 gained 40.82 points or 1.13 percent to close at 3,662.45.

Continued optimism about a potential vaccine also generated buying interest, with Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) applying to the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorization of their vaccine.

In testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell called the economic outlook "extraordinarily uncertain" and noted it will depend, in large part, on the success of efforts to keep the coronavirus in check.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management noted a slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity last month. Also, the Commerce Department showed a bigger than expected increase in construction spending in October.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Tuesday following the decision of OPEC and its allies to delay a discussion on output cuts by a couple of days. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down by $0.79 or 1.7 percent at $45.55 a barrel.

