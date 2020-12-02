Australia Data On Tap For Thursday

Australia is scheduled to release a batch of data on Thursday, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are October figures for trade and home loans and November results for the services and composite PMIs from Markit and the construction index from the Australian Industry Group.

The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of A$5.8 billion, up from A$5.630 billion in September. Imports were down 6.0 percent on month and exports were up 4.0 percent. Home loans were up 6.0 percent on month in September, while investment lending rose 5.2 percent.

The services index had a score of 53.7 in October and the composite was at 53.5, while the construction index had a score of 52.7.

New Zealand will provide October figures for building permits; in September, permits were up 3.6 percent on month.

Japan will see final November results for the services and composite indexes from Jibun bank. The services index is tipped to see a score of 46.7, down from 47.7 in October. The composite is pegged at 47.0, down from 48.0 a month earlier.

China will see November results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin; in October, their scores were 56.8 and 55.7, respectively.

Thailand will see November numbers for its consumer confidence index; in October, the index score was 50.9.

Hong Kong and Singapore will see November results for their respective private sector PMIs from Markit; in October, their scores were 49.8 and 48.6, respectively.

