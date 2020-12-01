Indian Shares Set To Fall On Muted Asian Cues

Indian shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday as investors react to muted cues from Asian peers and await the outcome of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy review scheduled for Friday.

The RBI will begin its three-day deliberations today amid expectations that the central bank will refrain from changing the benchmark lending rates.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped over 1 percent on Tuesday to hit fresh record highs while the rupee settled 37 paise higher at 73.68 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian are narrowly mixed this morning despite major indexes on Wall Street surging to record highs overnight on stimulus hopes and optimism around the vaccine.

U.S. Treasury yields surged and gold rebounded from five-month lows, while the dollar hovered its lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years amid reports that U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is circulating a new relief plan aimed at heading off a government shutdown in the midst of a pandemic.

Oil extended losses after an OPEC meeting to decide on production policy was delayed and the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a surprise build in crude oil inventories.

U.S. stocks advanced overnight as China's manufacturing sector logged its strongest growth in a decade in November and Pfizer and its partner BioNTech sought regulatory clearance for their vaccine in the European Union.

Investors shrugged off data showing a slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks calling the economic outlook "extraordinarily uncertain".

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 climbed 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively to reach fresh record closing highs.

European markets gained ground on Tuesday as vaccine hopes, robust Chinese data and somewhat encouraging economic reports from the euro area outweighed uncertainty over the dwindling time for a Brexit deal.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.7 percent. The German DAX advanced 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index rallied 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged 1.9 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis