Cresco Labs Expands Cannabis Brands With Launch Of Wonder Wellness

Cresco Labs, a multi-state cannabis operator, said it has launched its eighth cannabis brand, Wonder Wellness Co.

The company expects Wonder Wellness will address the direct needs of the large segment of consumers who are accepting of cannabis, but have yet to enter the category.

The brand made its debut in Illinois with Wonder Minis, a line of 3 mg hard sweets focused on effects-driven benefits. Wonder Wellness will expand to Cresco Labs' other operational soon.

"Cannabis acceptance in Illinois is now mainstream and consumption is growing; however, there are still 38 percent of adults aged 21 and older who are not currently consuming cannabis but are open to it. This is a sizable audience who could benefit from the plant if offered products that met their direct needs," said Greg Butler, Chief Commercial Officer at Cresco Labs.

Wonder Minis are the first low-dose (3 mg THC or less), effects-driven hard sweets to arrive in the Illinois market.

Each of the three Wonder Minis has a distinct blend of botanically derived terpene formulas. Laugh, with Tangerine flavor, offers 3 mg THC, while Sleep with Plum flavor has 2 mg THC and 1 mg CBD. Relax with Blueberry flavor provides 1 mg THC and 2 mg CBD.

Cannabidiol or CBD is a naturally occurring cannabinoid constituent of cannabis. It is a chemical in the marijuana plant often used for medicinal purposes, and does not have the intoxicating effects like those caused by tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.

Wonder Minis is the first dry blended and pressed product to enter Cresco's House of Brands.

Cresco's other seven cannabis brands are Cresco, Mindy's Chef Led Artisanal Edibles, Remedi, Cresco Reserve, High Supply, Good News, and FloraCal.

In October, Cresco Labs announced the launch of its Remedi cannabis brand and its Renew and Realign spray tinctures as well as Renew capsules in New York. The company also said it received approval from the New York Department of Health for both THC only and 1:1 CBD to THC capsules, spray tinctures, syringes and vape products from its Remedi line.

Remedi is a wellness-focused brand that was originally created for patients with existing medical conditions in medical cannabis states. The brand portfolio has evolved to serve wellness-minded adults, including new consumers, who are interested in exploring how cannabis can become part of their personal routine.

