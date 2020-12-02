Hungary Trade Surplus Rises As Estimated

Hungary's trade surplus increased in September as initially estimated, latest data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The trade surplus increased to EUR 1.140 billion in September from EUR 476.6 million in the same month last year. In the initial estimate, trade surplus was EUR 1.141 billion.

In August, trade surplus was EUR 272 million.

Exports rose 6.1 percent year-on-year in September versus a 4.6 percent increase in the initial estimate.

Imports decreased 0.8 percent annually in September. According to the initial estimate, imports fell 2.4 percent.

Compared to August, the seasonally and working-day-adjusted volume of exports grew 2.6 percent and that of imports rose 3.0 percent in September.

