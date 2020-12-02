Italy Jobless Rate Rises In October

Italy's jobless rate rose in October, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate rose to 9.8 percent in October from 9.7 percent September. Economists had expected a rate of 9.9 percent.

A similar rate of unemployment was seen in August.

The employment rate remained unchanged at 58.0 percent in October.

The number of employed decreased by 13,000 persons from the previous month.

The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, rose to 30.3 percent in October from 29.7 percent in the prior month.

