Bay Street Seen Opening Flat Or Slightly Lower

Lower TSX futures and weak oil prices point to a flat or slightly negative start for the Canadian stock market Wednesday morning.

Positive news on the front might continue to aid sentiment and limit market's decline.

A report on Canadian labor productivity in the third quarter is due out at 8.30 AM ET.

The market ended on a firm note on Tuesday, riding on strong Canadian GDP data, optimism about coronavirus vaccine and higher bullion prices. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index pared most of its intraday gains, but ended about 107 points or 0.62% up at 17,296.93.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments dropped to C$490 million or C$1.36 per share from C$590 million or C$1.67 per share last year. Net income per share, excluding specified items, was C$1.69 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, stable compared to last year.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) announced that it earned nearly $3.25 billion or $2.23 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from nearly $3.21 billion or $2.18 per diluted share a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, RBC says it earned $2.27 per diluted share for its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.22 per diluted share a year ago.

Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) reaffirmed the company's fourth quarter revenue and non-IFRS adjusted earnings per share financial guidance. Celestica expects 2020 JDM revenue to exceed $800 million, up over 80% compared to 2019. The company expects JDM revenue to continue to grow in 2021, albeit at a lower rate.

Asian stocks ended roughly flat on Wednesday after fluctuating between gains and losses as investors resorted to some profit taking. The mood, however, was fairly positive on news on the coronavirus vaccine front.

European stocks are exhibiting some weakness with investors largely making cautious moves. The British market is modestly higher following the country authorizing the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, making it available from next week.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.22 or 0.5% at 44.33 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $1.20 or 0.08% at $1,820.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.155 or 0.6% at $23.935 an ounce.

