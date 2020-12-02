Georgia Election Official Pleads With Trump To Stop Inciting Election Violence

A top Georgia election official issued an emotional appeal to President Donald Trump and Republicans to stop inciting acts of violence and threats targeting the state's election system.

"It has all gone too far," said Gabriel Sterling, the voting systems implementation manager at the Georgia secretary of state's office, while addressing threats of physical violence and intimidation against election workers.

Sterling, a Republican, said Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his family have received death threats.

He alleged that a video of a Dominion Voting Machines contractor in Gwinnett County was spread on social media with claims of vote manipulation, and that he is facing death threat.

"You need to step up and say this ... stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence," he said in apparent reference to Trump at a news conference Tuesday at the Georgia Capitol.

"Someone's going to get hurt. Someone's going to get shot. Someone's going to get killed," he told reporters.



He called on the President and the Senators to condemn the language and actions perpetrated by fellow Republicans.

"You have to be responsible. You have to be responsible in your rhetoric. You have to be responsible in your statements. You have to be responsible in your deeds. That shouldn't be too much to ask," Sterling added.

Trump campaign issued a statement in response to Sterling's comments, saying, "The campaign is focused on ensuring that all legal votes are counted and all illegal votes are not. No one should engage in threats or violence, and if that has happened, we condemn that fully."

Speaking at a White House Christmas Party on Tuesday night, Trump showed no signals of conceding defeat, but claimed that he had won the election and talked about "another four years" in office.

But in another setback to Trump's claims of fraud in the presidential election, Attorney General William Barr said that the Justice Department has found no proof to support it. Barr is seen as a top ally of Trump.

