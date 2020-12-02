Canadian Market Recovers After Weak Start

After opening on a slightly negative note, the Canadian stock market recovered lost ground and is modestly up in positive territory in late morning trades on Wednesday.

Healthcare and energy stocks are up with strong gains. Real estate and utilities shares are weak, while shares from , consumer staples, financial and material sections are turning in a mixed performance.

Positive updates on vaccine front continue to aid sentiment, even as concerns over rising coronavirus cases persist.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 29.79 points or 0.17% at 17,326.72, coming off an early low of 17,220.89.

The Capped Healthcare Index is up nearly 3.5%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) are rising 6 to 6.5%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is gaining 5.5%, while Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is up 1.8%.

In the energy section, Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) is surging up 7.4%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) are up 6.5% and 6.2%, respectively. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Husky Energy (HSE.TO) both are up 5.75%, while MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO) are gaining 3.5 to 5.2%.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) shares are down 1.1%. The bank reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments dropped to C$490 million or C$1.36 per share from C$590 million or C$1.67 per share last year.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) announced that it earned nearly $3.25 billion or $2.23 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from nearly $3.21 billion or $2.18 per diluted share a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, RBC says it earned $2.27 per diluted share for its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.22 per diluted share a year ago. The stock is down by about 0.5%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed labour productivity in the country dropped 10.3% in the third quarter of 2020 following a record 10.5% increase in the previous period.

In vaccine news, the U.K. has approved the vaccine candidate developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX), with the vaccine expected to be rolled out next week.

