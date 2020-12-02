Little Movement Seen For Thai Stock Market

The Thai stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 35 points or 2.5 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,420-point plateau and it's expected to remain rangebound again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky, with coronavirus concerns tempered by optimism for vaccines to treat the virus. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The SET finished slightly lower on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index dipped 2.92 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 1,417.95 after trading between 1,415.10 and 1,430.49. Volume was 24.660 billion shares worth 78.203 billion baht. There were 1,061 decliners and 503 gainers, with 517 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info climbed 1.12 percent, while Thailand Airport tumbled 1.91 percent, Asset World advanced 0.85 percent, Bangkok Bank rallied 2.05 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical dropped 0.92 percent, Bangkok Expressway skidded 1.10 percent, BTS Group tanked 1.94 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods plunged 3.48 percent, Gulf spiked 2.17 percent, IRPC sank 2.07 percent, Kasikornbank sank 0.89 percent, Krung Thai Bank lost 0.91 percent, PTT Global Chemical retreated 1.30 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 0.85 percent, Siam Concrete rose 0.27 percent, TMB Bank surged 2.78 percent, True Corporation declined 1.17 percent and PTT and PTT Exploration and Production were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks opened in the red on Wednesday, but the Dow and S&P 500 were able to climb barely into negative territory before the session ended.

The Dow added 59.87 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 29,883, while the NASDAQ eased 5.74 points or 0.05 percent to end at 12,349.37 and the S&P 500 rose 6.56 points or 0.18 percent to close at 3,669.01.

The early weakness on Wall Street was generated in reaction to a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected last month.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the morning, however, as traders remain optimistic about potential vaccines. The U.K. has approved the vaccine candidate developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX), with the vaccine expected to be rolled out next week.

Traders also seem optimism lawmakers in Washington will reach an agreement on a new fiscal stimulus bill as both parties issue new proposals.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday, as data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.73 or 1.6 percent at $45.28 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will see November numbers for its consumer confidence index later today; in October, the index score was 50.9.

