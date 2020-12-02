After Hours Market: CrowdStrike, Zscaler, Elastic Gain; Splunk, Veritone Slip

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) - Shares of the cloud company jumped 11% in after-hours trading Wednesday after its third-quarters results and outlook trumped Wall Street expectations. Third-quarter loss was $24.5 million or $0.11 per share, narrower than last year's loss of $35.5 million or $0.17 per share. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.08 per share. Revenues grew 86% to $232.5 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.00 per share and revenues of $212.6 million. For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of about $0.08 per share on revenues of $245.5 million to $250.5 million. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.01 per share on revenues of $230.33 million.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) - Shares of the cybersecurity company jumped 10% in the extended session Wednesday after its first-quarter results and outlook exceeded Wall Street expectations. Revenues jumped 52% to $142.6 million. Net loss was $55.0 million or $0.41 per share, compared to $17.1 million or $0.13 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $0.14 per share. Analysts estimated earnings of $0.06 per share on revenues of $132.31 million. For the second quarter, the company expects revenues of $146 million to $148 million and adjusted earnings of $0.07 to $0.08 per share. Analysts estimates earnings of $0.07 per share on revenues of $140.28 million.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) - Shares of the tech company jumped 7% after the bell driven by its second-quarter results. Revenues increased 43% to $144.9 million. Net loss was $29.2 million or $0.34 per share, compared to $49.9 million or $0.64 per share last year. Adjusted loss was $0.03 per share. Analysts expected loss of $0.20 per share on revenues of $130.5 million. For the third quarter, the company expects revenues between $145 million and $147 million and adjusted loss between $0.16 and $0.14 per shares. Analysts currently estimate loss of $0.28 per share and revenues of $139.76 million.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) - Shares of the company tanked 20% in extended session hurt by its third-quarter results. Revenues dropped 11% to $559 million. Net loss widened to $201.5 million or $1.26 per share from $57.6 million or $0.38 per share last year. Adjusted loss were $0.07 per share. Analysts expected earnings of $0.09 per share on revenues of $613.03 million. For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues between $650 million and $700 million. Analysts currently sees revenues of $777.73 million.

Veritone, Inc. (VERI) - Shares of the artificial intelligence company slipped nearly 20% after-hours Wednesday. Veritone said it commenced a public offering of common stock. The company did not disclose the size or terms of the offering.

