Australia Services PMI Improves To 55.1 In November - Markit

The services sector in Australia continued to expand in November, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Thursday with a seasonally adjusted PMI score of 55.1.

That's up from 53.7 in October and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, mew growth accelerated, while job creation resumed and business confidence remained at a high level.

Input prices rose for a sixth month running, with the pace of inflation accelerating to a two-year high.

The survey also showed that the composite index improved to 54.9 in November, up from 53.5 a month earlier.

