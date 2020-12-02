Flat Lead Expected For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market has fallen lower in two of three trading days since the six-day winning streak in which it had gained almost 550 points or 2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 26,530-point plateau and it's looking at more limited movement again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky, with coronavirus concerns tempered by optimism for vaccines to treat the virus. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished slightly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, properties and stocks.

For the day, the index dipped 35.10 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 26,532.58 after trading between 26,379.48 and 26,670.12.

Among the actives, Xiaomi Corporation plummeted 7.07 percent, while WuXi Biologics plunged 4.63 percent, Sands China surged 2.61 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) spiked 1.97 percent, WH Group accelerated 1.56 percent, Hang Lung Properties tumbled 1.33 percent, Power Assets rallied 1.23 percent, China Mobile jumped 1.19 percent, China Mengniu Dairy skidded 1.13 percent, Ping An Insurance perked 0.80 percent, Alibaba sank 0.78 percent, CNOOC dropped 0.65 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical advanced 0.54 percent, AAC technologies shed 0.46 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas added 0.34 percent, Techtronic Industries and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China both lost 0.20 percent, CITIC gained 0.16 percent, AIA Group rose 0.11 percent and BOC Hong Kong, Sun Hung Kai Properties, Galaxy Entertainment, Wharf Real Estate, China Resources Land and China Life Insurance all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks opened in the red on Wednesday, but the Dow and S&P 500 were able to climb barely into negative territory before the session ended.

The Dow added 59.87 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 29,883, while the NASDAQ eased 5.74 points or 0.05 percent to end at 12,349.37 and the S&P 500 rose 6.56 points or 0.18 percent to close at 3,669.01.

The early weakness on Wall Street was generated in reaction to a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected last month.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the morning, however, as traders remain optimistic about potential vaccines. The U.K. has approved the vaccine candidate developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX), with the vaccine expected to be rolled out next week.

Traders also seem optimism lawmakers in Washington will reach an agreement on a new fiscal stimulus bill as both parties issue new proposals.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday, as data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.73 or 1.6 percent at $45.28 a barrel.

