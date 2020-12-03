Philippines Data Due On Friday

The Philippines will release a batch of data on Friday, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are October figures for industrial production, November numbers for inflation and Q4 employment data.

Industrial production was down 11.9 percent on year in September, while inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year in October. The jobless rate in Q3 was 10.0 percent.

Australia will see October figures for retail sales, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.6 percent on month following the 1.1 percent drop in September.

South Korea will provide October numbers for current account; in September, the current account surplus was $10.21 billion.

Singapore will release October figures for retail sales; in September, sales were down 4.5 percent on month and 10.8 percent on year.

Thailand will see November numbers for consumer prices; in October, overall inflation was down 0.5 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 0.19 percent.

Economic News

