Australia Posts A$7.456 Billion Trade Surplus In October

Australia had a merchandise trade surplus of A$7.456 billion in October, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That beat expectations for a surplus of A$5.8 billion and was up from the upwardly revised A$5.815 billion surplus in September (originally A$5.630 billion).

Imports were up 1.0 percent on month following the downwardly revised 6.5 percent slide in September (originally -6.0 percent). Exports climbed 5.0 percent on month, up from the downwardly revised 2.6 percent gain in the previous month (originally up 4.0 percent).

