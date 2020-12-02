Australia Home Loans Rise 0.8% In October

The value of owner-occupied home loans issued in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on month in October, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$17.39 billion.

That follows the 6.0 percent jump in September.

Investment lending added 0.3 percent on month to A$5.29 billion, while overall housing loans were up 0.7 percent on month to A$22.68 billion.

On a yearly basis, overall loans rose 23.3 percent, owner-occupied loans surged 31.2 percent and investment lending added 2.8 percent.

Economic News

