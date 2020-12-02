Hong Kong Private Sector Inches Into Expansion - Markit

The private sector in Hong Kong moved barely into expansion territory in November, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Thursday with a services PMI score of 50.1.

That's up from 49.8 in October, and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, new fell at a slower rate, while input inventories rose for the first time in almost two years. But business sentiment remained negative.

Employment shrank for a second straight month in November, but the pace of decrease was only marginal.

