China Services Sector Picks Up Steam In November - Caixin

The services sector in China continued to expand in November, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Thursday with a services PMI score of 57.8.

That's up from 56.8 in October, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there was a substantial rise in activity amid the quickest increase in new work since 2010.

Employment growth was also at its strongest in 10 years, as were input costs.

The survey also showed that its composite index improved to 57.5 in November from 55.7 in October.

Economic News

