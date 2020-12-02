Japanese Market Modestly Lower In Choppy Trade

The Japanese stock market is modestly lower in choppy trading on Thursday following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and as investors booked profits after recent strong gains.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 41.10 points or 0.15 percent to 26,759.88, after touching a high of 26,844.00 in early trades. The Japanese market closed little changed on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is advancing almost 1 percent, while Fast Retailing is down 0.7 percent. In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is rising more than 1 percent, while Advantest is lower by 0.5 percent.

The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Canon and Mitsubishi Electric are rising more than 1 percent each, while Sony and Panasonic are edging down 0.1 percent each.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.4 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is up 0.3 percent.

Among automakers, Honda and Toyota are advancing more than 1 percent each despite news that Japan plans to ban sales of new gasoline-only cars in the mid-2030s as part of efforts to reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions.

Among the other major gainers, West Japan Railway is rising more than 4 percent, while Furukawa Electric and Denso Corp. are higher by almost 4 percent each.



Conversely, M3 is losing more than 4 percent, while Yaskawa Electric and Daiichi Sankyo are lower by more than 2 percent each.

On the economic front, the latest survey from Jibun Bank showed that the services sector in Japan continued to contract in November, albeit at a slower rate, with a services PMI score of 47.8. That's up from 47.7 in October, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The survey also showed that its composite index improved to 48.1 in November from 48.0 in October.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 104 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday after seeing early weakness amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the recent spike in new cases. Negative sentiment was also generated in reaction to a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of November. Selling pressure waned over the course of the morning, amid optimism about potential coronavirus vaccines and on hopes lawmakers in Washington will reach an agreement on a new fiscal stimulus bill.

The Dow rose 59.87 points or 0.2 percent to 29,883.79 and the S&P 500 inched up 6.56 points or 0.2 percent to a new record closing high of 3,669.01, while the Nasdaq edged down 5.74 points or 0.1 percent to 12,349.37.

Meanwhile, the major European turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index closed just above the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose 1.2 percent.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday, as data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended November 27. WTI crude for February delivery climbed $0.73 or about 1.6 percent to $45.28 a barrel.

