European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final PMI, Retail Sales Data Due

Final composite Purchasing managers' survey results and retail sales from euro area are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, consumer and producer prices from Turkey are due. Inflation is forecast to rise to 12.6 percent in November from 11.89 percent in October.

At 3.00 am ET, October retail sales data from Hungary is due. Sales had fallen 2 percent on year in September.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit releases Spain's services PMI survey data. The index is forecast to fall to 36.6 in November from 41.4 a month ago.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's composite PMI data is due. The services PMI is seen at 41.3 in November, down sharply from 46.7 in the previous month.

Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes euro area final PMI data. The composite output index is forecast to drop to 45.1 in November, as initially estimated, from 50.0 in October.

Half an hour later, UK Markit/CIPS final composite PMI survey data is due. The final PMI reading is seen at 47.4 in November, unchanged from flash estimate.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area retail sales data for October. Sales are forecast to climb 0.8 percent on month, reversing a 2 percent fall in September.

Economic News

