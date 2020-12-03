European Shares Set To Open On Cautious Note

European stocks are likely to open a tad lower on Thursday as investors keep an eye on Covid-19 and Brexit news flow.

The overall number of global cases has topped 64.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.49 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The two-day meeting of the U.N. General Assembly begins today, with nearly 100 world leaders and several dozen ministers slated to speak on the response to Covid-19 and the best path to recovery from the pandemic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered authorities to begin mass voluntary vaccinations against Covid-19 next week, with high-risk groups, including medical workers and teachers likely to be first to get the shots.

New York expects to receive enough doses of a Covid-19 vaccine on Dec. 15 to begin immunizing 170,000 people, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Asian are moving up amid optimism surrounding the approval of a Covid-19 vaccine and signs of progress in U.S. stimulus talks.

Data released earlier in the day showed that the services sector in China expanded at a faster rate in November. The Caixin services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 57.8 from October's 56.8 figure.

U.S.-China tensions remain on investors' radar after the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that would increase oversight of Chinese companies on U.S. exchanges.

Final composite Purchasing managers' survey results and retail sales figures from euro area are due later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

Across the Atlantic, reports on weekly jobless claims and service sector activity may attract attention, though trading may be somewhat subdued ahead of Friday's monthly jobs report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

U.S. stocks rose broadly overnight as investors remained optimistic about potential coronavirus vaccines and a bleak private jobs report underscored the argument for fiscal stimulus.

U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer expressed hope that a deal could be reached "in the next few days". Congress has until Dec. 11 to reach a consensus on the measures should it wish to avoid a government shutdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both edged up around 0.2 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1 percent.

European markets ended mixed on Wednesday as worries about rising prospects of a no-deal Brexit offset positive news about the U.K. granting approval to the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index ended little changed with a negative bias. The German DAX dropped half a percent, while France's CAC 40 index inched up marginally and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1.2 percent.

