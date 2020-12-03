Turkey Consumer Price Inflation, Producer Prices Rise In November

Turkey's consumer price inflation and producer prices increased in November, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

The consumer prices index rose 14.03 percent year-on-year in November, after an 11.89 percent increase in October. Economists had expected a 12.60 percent rise.

Prices for miscellaneous goods and services grew 29.42 percent yearly in November and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 21.08 percent.

Prices for transportation and increased by 18.67 percent and 14.22 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 2.30 percent in November. Economists had expected a 1.0 percent increase.

The producer price index rose 23.11 percent yearly in November, following an 18.20 percent increase in October.

Among the main industrial sectors, prices for capital goods grew 27.85 percent annually in November and prices for intermediate goods gained 30.07 percent.

Prices for durable goods increased 23.39 percent. Prices for non-durable consumer goods and energy rose by 15.35 percent and 0.36 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 4.08 percent in November.

