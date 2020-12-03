Discovery To Launch Streaming Service Discovery+ In January

On January 4, 2021, Discovery plans to launch its new standalone streaming service called Discovery+ which will also offer exclusive streaming access to the BBC's award-winning natural history shows like Planet Earth, Blue Planet, and Frozen Planet. The channel is expected to offer the largest content of real-life provided by any streaming platform at launch.

After launching in the U.S., the new service will also roll out to 25 more countries in 2021. It will be offered across all major platforms, including connected TVs, web, mobile, tablets and game consoles. Discovery+ is reportedly already launched in the U.K. and Ireland last month through a deal with Sky.

Discovery puts its hat in the streaming service space at a time when rivals such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, CBS and Apple+ have already established themselves in the field. Despite the tough competition, Discovery+ expects to have its own niche customers.

Discovery+ will be available in the U.S. starting at $4.99 per month or an ad-free version at $6.99 per month. Each account will include up to five user profiles and four concurrent streams.

Under a deal with Verizon, select Verizon mobile customers also may be offered the streaming service free for a period of 12 months. Amazon and Roku are also reportedly in talks to offer Discovery+ on their platform.

All of Discovery's iconic brands will be available to stream in one place. They include HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, and more. Consumers can also expect new content from iconic personalities and franchises such as Chip and Joanna Gaines, Will Packer and Kevin Hart, 90 Day Fiancé, Bobby Flay, and Giada De Laurentiis.

The offerings will include more than 55,000 episodes from 2,500 current and classic shows, as well as several hundred hours of original and exclusive content.

There are also a few more exclusive originals coming to the U.S. product in 2021 such as Route 66 travel show hosted by Kevin Hart, Pushing the Line, Mysterious Planet narrated by David Schwimmer, Planet Snoop featuring Snoop Dogg, Six Degrees with Mike Rowe, and Top Gear America hosted by Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry and Jethro Bovingdon.

The new service will also feature special content partnerships with the top environmental organizations in the world such as The Explorers Club, Natural Resources Defense Council, The Nature Conservancy, Oceana, and World Wildlife Fund.

