European Markets Close Mixed After Cautious Session

European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday as investors made cautious moves, tracking the developments with regard to stimulus negotiations in the U.S., vaccine updates and amid anxiety over Brexit talks.

According to reports, U.S. authorities plan to begin vaccinations by mid-December, while the European Medicines Agency is likely to give emergency approval on December 29th.

On the stimulus front, Japan's government has committed to more fiscal spending. U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said he believes "tradeoffs" can be made with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to ensure Congress backs a new stimulus package.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.01%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.42%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 slid 0.45% and 0.15%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI tumbled 0.89%.

Among other in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Portugal and Turkey closed higher, while Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Sweden ended weak.

In the UK market, Rolls-Royce Holdings shares soared nearly 16% after the aerospace and defense major announced the acquisition of Servowatch Systems, a U.K.-based international supplier of integrated marine automation solutions for navies, commercial vessels and large yachts.

Shares of retailer J Sainsbury Plc gained more than 4%. The company said it has chosen to forgo the rates relief on all Sainsbury's stores granted by the U.K. government and the Devolved Administrations since March.

Flutter Entertainment, BT Group, Antofagasta, Anglo American, Whitbread, Glencore, Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey, IAG, Associated British Foods, IHG and Intermediate Capital Group also ended with strong gains.

TUI AG shares slumped more than 27%. The travel giant has reached a deal with the German government, private investors and banks for an extra 1.8 billion euros or $2.2 billion aid.

In the German market, Adidas, Deutsche Bank, MTU Aero Engines, Lufthansa, Merck and Wirecard gained 1.5 to 2.5%, while Covestro, Linde, Fresenius, Daimler, E.ON, Infineon Technologies and Beiersdorf ended notably lower.

In France, Airbus Group shares moved up by about 4%. ArcelorMittal gained nearly 4% and Credit Agricole notched up about 2.5%. Sodexo, Accor and Hermes International also ended on a firm note.

Orange SA shares declined sharply after the telecom major announced its plans to launch a conditional public takeover bid to acquire all the shares of Orange Belgium that it does not yet own. Engie, Schneider Electric, Sanofi and Legrand also ended notably lower.

In economic releases, the euro area private sector returned to the contraction zone in November due to a sharp fall in services activity amid the new restrictions to combat the second wave of coronavirus infections, final data from IHS Markit showed.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index decreased to 41.7 from 46.9 a month ago. According to flash survey, the score was 41.3.

The final composite output index fell to 45.3 in November from 50.0 in October. The flash reading was 45.1.

Data released by Eurostat showed, Eurozone retail sales increased 1.5% month-on-month, reversing a 1.7% fall in September. Economists had forecast a moderate growth of 0.8%.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 4.3% from 2.5% in the previous month. This was also faster than the economists' forecast of 2.7%.

The UK private sector contracted less than initially estimated in November despite a second lockdown, final data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply/IHS Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 47.6 in November from 51.4 in October. However, the score was above the flash reading of 45.8.

Investors kept a close eye on the British pound after the BBC reported that a Brexit deal could be reached in the next few days, less than five weeks ahead of Britain's exit from the bloc.

