Thai Bourse May Hand Back Thursday's Gains

The Thai stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 35 points or 2.5 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,440-point plateau although it may fade on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky on reports that supply issues may delay the coronavirus vaccine rollout. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The SET finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index climbed 20.37 points or 1.44 percent to finish at 1,438.32 after trading between 1,429.69 and 1,439.22. Volume was 24.839 billion shares worth 82.636 billion baht. There were 1,035 gainers and 567 decliners, with 488 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info rose 0.28 percent, while Thailand Airport added 0.78 percent, Asset World advanced 0.84 percent, Bangkok Bank climbed 1.21 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical gained 0.46 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods jumped 1.80 percent, Gulf improved 0.71 percent, IRPC skyrocketed 7.75 percent, Kasikornbank soared 3.59 percent, Krung Thai Bank rallied 2.75 percent, PTT perked 3.05 percent, PTT Exploration and Production increased 0.51 percent, PTT Global Chemical spiked 2.64 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 1.40 percent, Siam Concrete gathered 1.33 percent, TMB Bank was up 0.90 percent and Bangkok Expressway and BTS Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks opened higher on Thursday but faded as the day progressed to end mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 85.73 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 29,969.52, while the NASDAQ rose 27.82 points or 0.23 percent to end at 12,377.18 and the S&P 500 eased 2.29 points or 0.06 percent to close at 3,666.72.

The late-day pullback on Wall Street followed reports that said Pfizer (PFE) expects to ship half of the vaccines it originally planned for this year because of supply-chain problems.

The strength seen earlier in the day followed a Labor Department report showing a much bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Traders also kept an eye on Washington as lawmakers resumed negotiations over a new fiscal stimulus bill. Both Democrats and Republicans have offered new stimulus proposals, although it remains to be seen if they will finally reach an agreement after months of stagnation.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday after OPEC said it will pare current production cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day to 7.2 million barrels per day beginning in January. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.36 or 0.8 percent at $45.64 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will see November numbers for consumer prices later today; in October, overall inflation was down 0.5 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 0.19 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com