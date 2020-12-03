Little Movement Expected For Singapore Stock Market

The Singapore stock market has tracked higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had fallen almost 65 points or 2.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,820-point plateau and it figures to be rangebound again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky on reports that supply issues may delay the coronavirus vaccine rollout. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and telecoms.

For the day, the index added 11.39 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 2,822.34 after trading between 2,792.74 and 2,822.40. Volume was 1.61 billion shares worth 1.08 billion Singapore dollars. There were 210 gainers and 206 decliners.

Among the actives, Jardine Strategic Holdings surged 2.49 percent, while Mapletree Logistics Trust plummeted 2.05 percent, SembCorp Industries soared 1.64 percent, DBS Group spiked 1.03 percent, Dairy Farm International accelerated 0.99 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust tanked 0.98 percent, United Overseas Bank rallied 0.97 percent, Singapore Airlines jumped 0.92 percent, Singapore Press Holdings skidded 0.85 percent, Comfort DelGro climbed 0.62 percent, Genting Singapore sank 0.60 percent, SATS dropped 0.48 percent, Singapore Exchange advanced 0.44 percent, SingTel added 0.43 percent, CapitaLand gained 0.32 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering lost 0.26 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking corporation collected 0.20 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Wilmar International, Keppel Corp, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Ascendas REIT, Thai Beverage and CapitaLand Commercial Trust all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks opened higher on Thursday but faded as the day progressed to end mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 85.73 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 29,969.52, while the NASDAQ rose 27.82 points or 0.23 percent to end at 12,377.18 and the S&P 500 eased 2.29 points or 0.06 percent to close at 3,666.72.

The late-day pullback on Wall Street followed reports that said Pfizer (PFE) expects to ship half of the vaccines it originally planned for this year because of supply-chain problems.

The strength seen earlier in the day followed a Labor Department report showing a much bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Traders also kept an eye on Washington as lawmakers resumed negotiations over a new fiscal stimulus bill. Both Democrats and Republicans have offered new stimulus proposals, although it remains to be seen if they will finally reach an agreement after months of stagnation.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday after OPEC said it will pare current production cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day to 7.2 million barrels per day beginning in January. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.36 or 0.8 percent at $45.64 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will release October figures for retail sales later today; in September, sales were down 4.5 percent on month and 10.8 percent on year.

