South Korea Has $11.66 Billion Current Account Surplus

South Korea had a current account surplus of $11.66 billion in October, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - up from $10.21 billion in September.

The goods account surplus widened to $10.15 billion, compared to the $8.03 billion in October 2019.

The services account deficit decreased to $0.66 billion, from $1.72 billion in October last year, owing to an improvement in the travel and transport accounts.

The primary income account surplus widened from $1.83 billion in 2019 to $2.45 billion in October of this year, in line with the increase in the investment income.

