Australia Retail Sales Climb 1.4% On Month In October

The total value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on month in October, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday - coming in at A$29.552 billion.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.6 percent following the 1.1 percent decline in September.

On a yearly basis, retail sales were up 7.1 percent.

Among the individual components of the survey, food retailing eased 0.1 percent on month, while household goods retailing shed 1.0 percent and clothing retailing jumped 6.8 percent.

Department store sales climbed 4.5 percent on month and takeaway food service retailing advanced 5.4 percent.

