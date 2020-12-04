European Economics Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due

Factory orders data from Germany is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's factory orders data for October. Economists forecast orders to grow 1.5 percent on month, faster than the 0.5 percent increase in September.

At 3.00 am ET, unemployment from the Czech Republic and industrial production from Hungary are due. Hungary's industrial output is seen rising by 1 percent on year in October versus the 2.2 percent increase in September.

Half an hour later, Germany's construction PMI data is due for November.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases retail sales data for October. Sales had decreased 0.8 percent on month in September.

In the meantime, the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders is scheduled to issue UK new car registrations data.

At 4.30 am ET, UK Markit/CIPS construction PMI survey results are due. Economists forecast the index to drop to 52.0 in November from 53.1 a month ago.

