Singapore Retail Sales Decline Slows In October

Singapore retail sales declined at a softer rate in October, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Retail sales declined 8.6 percent year-on-year in October, following a 10.7 percent fall in September.

Motor vehicle sales rose 7.5 percent annually in October, after a 0.2 percent growth in the previous month.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales fell 11.2 percent in October, following a 12.5 percent decrease in the preceding month.

Sales of food and alcohol decreased 44.7 percent yearly in October and those in department stores declined 35.2 percent.

Sales of cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods, and wearing apparels and footwear fell by 30.0 percent and 26.3 percent, respectively.

In October, sales of computer and telecommunications equipment, optical goods and books, petrol service stations, watches and jewelry, and others declined.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.2 percent in October, after a 4.2 percent decrease in the prior month.

