Germany's Factory Orders Growth Accelerates In October

Germany's factory orders grew at a faster pace in October, data from Destatis revealed Friday.

Factory orders grew 2.9 percent on month in October, faster than September's 1.1 percent rise. Orders were forecast to climb 1.5 percent.

Excluding major orders, new orders in manufacturing were 1.7 percent higher than in the previous month.

Domestic and foreign orders increased 2.4 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively in October.

Year-on-year, factory orders advanced 1.8 percent, in contrast to a 1.1 percent decrease in September, data showed.

Further, manufacturing turnover increased 4 percent on a monthly basis, faster than the revised 1.7 percent rise seen in August.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.