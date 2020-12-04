Czech Unemployment Rate Climbs In November

The Czech Republic's unemployment rate rose in November, reversing the easing in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs showed on Friday.

The jobless rate rose to 3.8 percent from 3.7 percent in October. That was in line with economists' expectations.

In September, the unemployment rate was 3.8 percent. In November 2019, the rate was 2.6 percent.

The number of registered job-seekers was 274,526 at the end of November, which was 2,841 persons higher than in October. Compared to the same month last year, the figure grew by 77,237 persons.

The newly registered job-seekers were 35,360 persons, which was 879 persons less than the previous months and 2,526 persons less from a year ago.

In November, 32.3 percent job-seekers claimed unemployment benefits.

The number of vacancies totaled 317,972 by the end of November, up by 7,242 from the previous month, but 20,698 less than in November last year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.