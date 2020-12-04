Italy Retail Sales Rise In October

Italy's retail sales grew in October after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.

The retail sales value rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent month-on-month in October, after a 0.7 percent fall in September. In August, retail sales grew 8.2 percent.

Sales of foods gained 0.8 percent monthly in October and non-food sales rose 0.3 percent.

On an annual basis, retail sales rose 2.9 percent in October, after a 1.4 percent increase in the previous month.

Online sales grew 54.6 percent yearly in October.

The retail sales volume increased 0.2 percent monthly in October and rose by 2.5 percent from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.