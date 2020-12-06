Overbought KOSPI Nonetheless Called To Open Higher On Monday

The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, accelerating more than 135 points or 5.7 percent along the way. Now at a fresh record closing high, the KOSPI sits just above the 2,730-point plateau and it has another solid lead for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive on optimism for economic stimulus and a coronavirus vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to at least open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financials and stocks, although the oil companies weighed.

For the day, the index climbed 35.23 points or 1.31 percent to finish at 2,731.45 after trading between 2,705.34 and 2,742.77. Volume was 1.7 billion shares worth 19.6 trillion won. There were 314 decliners and 546 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.62 percent, while KB Financial rose 0.11 percent, Hana Financial collected 1.95 percent, Samsung Electronics jumped 2.58 percent, LG Electronics was up 0.22 percent, SK Hynix rallied 3.14 percent, Samsung SDI eased 0.18 percent, Lotte Chemical dropped 1.58 percent, S-Oil tumbled 1.40 percent, SK Innovation sank 1.39 percent, POSCO surged 5.57 percent, SK Telecom added 0.42 percent, KEPCO skidded 1.12 percent, Kia Motors advanced 1.08 percent and Hyundai Motor and LG Chem were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Friday and remained in the green throughout the session, closing at fresh record highs.

The Dow jumped 248.74 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 30,218.26, while the NASDAQ gained 87.05 points or 0.70 percent to end at 12,464.23 and the S&P 500 rose 32.40 points or 0.88 percent to close at 3,699.12. For the week, the Dow added 1 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 2.1 percent and the S&P was up 1.7 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came despite the Labor Department report showing much weaker than expected job growth in November - but it underscored the need for stimulus from the government.

Traders are also hoping that the weaker than expected job growth will spur lawmakers in Washington to finally pass a new fiscal stimulus bill, although it remains to be seen if they can reach an agreement after months of stagnation.

Continued optimism about vaccines also helped traders shrug off the disappointing jobs data, even as the virus surges and may force additional lockdown measures.

Oil prices moved higher on Friday as OPEC and Russia agreed to increase output beginning next month at a much slower pace to overcome coronavirus-induced demand concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed $0.62 or 1.4 percent to $46.26 a barrel.

