Additional Support Predicted For Singapore Stock Market

The Singapore stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 30 points or 1 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,840-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive on optimism for economic stimulus and a coronavirus vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to at least open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index added 17.55 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 2,839.89 after trading between 2,819.53 and 2,841.46. Volume was 1.82 billion shares worth 1.22 billion Singapore dollars. There were 257 gainers and 152 decliners.

Among the actives, City Development surged 4.56 percent, while Jardine Cycle spiked 3.24 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust soared 3.13 percent, SATS accelerated 2.42 percent, Keppel Corp rallied 2.14 percent, Thai Beverage jumped 2.10 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust climbed 1.98 percent, Genting Singapore gathered 1.80 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust perked 1.57 percent, CapitaLand advanced 1.28 percent, Dairy Farm International tumbled 0.98 percent, Wilmar International added 0.96 percent, Singapore Airlines and Ascendas REIT both gained 0.68 percent, Comfort DelGro rose 0.61 percent, SembCorp Industries lost 0.54 percent, Singapore Exchange increased 0.44 percent, SingTel improved 0.43 percent, United Overseas Bank strengthened 0.34 percent, DBS Group collected 0.31 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation was up 0.30 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering fell 0.26 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Singapore Press Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Friday and remained in the green throughout the session, closing at fresh record highs.

The Dow jumped 248.74 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 30,218.26, while the NASDAQ gained 87.05 points or 0.70 percent to end at 12,464.23 and the S&P 500 rose 32.40 points or 0.88 percent to close at 3,699.12. For the week, the Dow added 1 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 2.1 percent and the S&P was up 1.7 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came despite the Labor Department report showing much weaker than expected job growth in November - but it underscored the need for stimulus from the government.

Traders are also hoping that the weaker than expected job growth will spur lawmakers in Washington to finally pass a new fiscal stimulus bill, although it remains to be seen if they can reach an agreement after months of stagnation.

Continued optimism about vaccines also helped traders shrug off the disappointing jobs data, even as the virus surges and may force additional lockdown measures.

Oil prices moved higher on Friday as OPEC and Russia agreed to increase output beginning next month at a much slower pace to overcome coronavirus-induced demand concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed $0.62 or 1.4 percent to $46.26 a barrel.

