European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production data from Germany is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production figures for October. Production is seen rising 1.6 percent on month, the same pace of growth as seen in September.

In the meantime, industrial output figures are due from Norway and Denmark.

At 3.00 am ET, retail sales from the Czech Republic and wholesale prices from Austria are due.

Half an hour later, UK Halifax house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to grow 0.5 percent on month in November, faster than the 0.3 percent increase posted in October.

In the meantime, Statistics Sweden issues industrial production and new orders figures.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the confidence index to rise to -8.3 in December from -10.0 in November.

