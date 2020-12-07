Australia Job Ads Rise In November

Australia's job advertisement grew in November, data released by ANZ showed Monday.

Job Ads increased 13.9 percent month-on-month in November, following an upwardly revised 11.9 percent rise in October. But the rate remained 4.7 percent lower than the February level.

Victoria's reopening led to an increase in the job ads recovery through October and November, with ads rising 27.0 percent over the two-month period, ANZ Senior Economist, Catherine Birch said.

"Our Australia-wide high frequency indicator shows activity has risen to just shy of its trend level and Victorian spending has surged," said Birch. "We expect this will translate into further significant employment gains in Victoria in the near-term, following the 87k rise in October."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.