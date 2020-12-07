Japan Leading Index Highest In 16 Months

Japan's leading index rose to its highest level in sixteen months in October, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, climbed to 93.8 in October from 93.3 in September.

The latest reading was the highest since June last year, when it was 94.1.

The coincident index increased to 89.7 in October from 84.8 in the previous month. This was the highest since February.

Meanwhile, the lagging index fell to 89.9 in October from 91.7 in the prior month. A similar lower reading was recorded since April 2011.

Economic News

