Estonia Consumer Prices Fall In November

Estonia's consumer prices decreased in November, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

The consumer price index fell 1.1 percent year-on-year in November, following a 1.5 percent decrease in October.

Compared to the previous year, the consumer price index was affected the most by the decline in prices of motor fuel, Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Diesel fuel prices declined 26.9 percent and petrol prices fell 9.1 percent.

"Housing services also had a bigger impact, half of which can be attributed to the 2.6% price decrease of electricity, heat energy and heating," Trasanov added.

Prices for transportation decreased 7.3 percent annually in November and those of housing fell 2.8 percent.

Prices for clothing and footwear fell 1.2 percent and miscellaneous goods and services decreased 0.4 percent. Prices for hotels, cafes and restaurants, and communications declined 1.7 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in November, after a 0.5 percent decline in the previous month.

