Norway Industrial Production Remains Stable In October

Norway's industrial production remained unchanged in October, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

Industrial production remained unchanged year-on-year in October, after a 6.3 percent rise in September.

Manufacturing output fell 2.7 percent annually in October, following a 3.4 percent decrease in the previous month.

Production in electricity, gas and steam grew 19.5 percent, while the mining and quarrying output fell 7.4 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, production of energy goods gained 4.0 percent yearly in October.

Meanwhile, production of capital goods fell 6.2 percent. Production of consumer goods declined 2.0 percent and those of intermediate goods by 0.9 percent.

Durable consumer goods production increased 5.3 percent, while production of non-durable goods fell 3.0 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production decreased 3.5 percent in October, following a 1.6 percent drop in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.