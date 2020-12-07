Finland Trade Deficit Widens In October

Finland's trade deficit increased in October, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Monday.

The trade deficit widened to EUR 60 million in October from EUR 36 million in the same month last year. In September, the trade deficit was EUR 390 million.

Exports declined 11.8 percent year-on-year in October and imports fell 11.3 percent.

Shipments to the EU countries decreased 7.2 percent in October and imports from those countries fell 8.3 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU decreased 17.3 percent and imports from those countries were down 15.6 percent.

For the January-October period, the trade deficit was EUR 2.9 billion compared to a EUR 1.1 billion shortfall registered a year ago. Exports declined 14.8 percent and imports decreased 11.3 percent, data showed.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.